Levittown grandmother killed in drug plot, police say

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — Police say a grandmother brutally slain in her Long Island home was the victim of a two men intent on robbing the 73-year-old woman’s grandson of money and drugs.

Twenty-three-old Benjamin Lopez and 19-year-old Deangelo Gill were arraigned Thursday on murder charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Police say Lorraine Pizzichemi was found slashed to death in her Levittown home Wednesday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 24-year-old grandson was also seriously wounded in the attack in which police say a ‘large cutting instrument” was used.

The grandson managed to call 911 during the attack and the suspects were apprehended a short time later.

Police say one suspects had a history of marijuana dealing with the grandson and had sought revenge when the dealings went bad.