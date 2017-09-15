How to donate to the Mets’ hurricane relief drive at Citi Field

QUEENS, N.Y. — The Mets are holding a hurricane relief drive at Citi Field to get much-needed supplies to storm-ravaged areas in Texas and Florida.

The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21 in front of the Jackie Robinson Rotunda at Citi Field.

Donors driving to the ballpark can enter via the Official Lot G on 126th Street, go straight to to the fire lane in front of the Rotunda to hand off their items to staff.

The following items are needed:

Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops: vegetables, fruit

Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken

Peanut butter

Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.

Water

Wipes

Toiletries: including soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, washcloths, feminine products, combs, picks, brushes

Paper goods: toilet paper, paper towels, napkins

Diapers (all sizes)

Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray (only new items will be accepted)

Clothing, household items and any item not listed above will not be accepted at the drive.

All donations will be delivered to the Houston Food Bank in Texas and Mustard Seed in Fort Pierce, Fla.