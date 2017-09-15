Here are some ways that you can help the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma not only devastated thousands of lives, but also destroyed billions of dollars’ worth of property.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say it will take years to help both states fully recover.

Still, there are still things you can do to help in the meantime to aid those in Florida, Texas and some of the other affected regions.

Please find a list of charities below and choose the one that speaks to you.

Here are some ways to donate and help victims of Hurricane Irma:

Here are some ways to donate and help victims of Hurricane Harvey: