Greenburgh Health Center offers care for those who are uninsured

Jacqueline is 40 years old and says it took a long time for her to conceive.

She’s in her third trimester now and just weeks away from giving birth to a baby girl.

"When I got pregnant I was worried because I don’t have insurance," Jacqueline said.

She started out her pregnancy worried about how she and her baby were going to get the care they needed. But Jacqueline was referred to Fidelis Care and the Greenburgh Health Center — where she’s been receiving pre-natal care since day one.

"Every time when I go over here I always find the right person to help me," she said.

For decades, Greenburgh Health Center has been a safety net provider for those who need health care and live in the White Plains area. In fact, much of its excellent service is due to the hard work of executive director Judith Watson.

Watson describes Greenburgh Health Center as a one stop shop for health care. She said no one is turned away.

"Inevitably, there’s going to be a segment of the population who are uninsured or who are in need of getting insurance and that’s what we’re able to do, Watson said. "We’ve got the representatives from Fidelis on site on location every day."

Watson started out as a nurse and serving in the U.S. Army.

"I worked in every capacity," Watson said. "Staff nurse, charge nurse, director of nursing. Just sort of a progression. And unbeknownst to me, there was a position open for the executive director. And so here I am and its 16 years later and I love it," she said.

She says the most rewarding part of her job is being able to help people get the care they need on a daily basis.

And when she’s missing the daily grind of being an R.N

"I get up I leave my desk and go downstairs and I interact with the patients and sometimes I even administer a vaccine or take a vital sign," she said.

Patients like Jacqueline, who are benefiting from their hands on care.

​"I love what I do here at the health center," Watson said." With so much that’s happening in the world, I cannot imagine why I would want to be any place other than a place that’s taking care of people."