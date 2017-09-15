NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Getting to know the newest New Yorkers at the YMCA’s Welcoming Week

Posted 8:00 PM, September 15, 2017, by

The YMCA is hosting its 6th annual Welcoming Week September 15 – 24th.  It is an opportunity to bring immigrants, refugee, and native-born residents.  It kicks off at Queens Museum from 3 – 6pm.  There are events other throughout the week.  For more info, go to: https://www.welcomingamerica.org