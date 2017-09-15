Getting to know the newest New Yorkers at the YMCA’s Welcoming Week

The YMCA is hosting its 6th annual Welcoming Week September 15 – 24th. It is an opportunity to bring immigrants, refugee, and native-born residents. It kicks off at Queens Museum from 3 – 6pm. There are events other throughout the week. For more info, go to: https://www.welcomingamerica.org
