Enter our ‘Show Us Your 80s’ Campaign and you could win a swag bag from The Goldbergs

Did you live through the 80s?

Prove it!

Reach into those dusty photo albums and find a picture from the decade of big hair, shoulder pads, and other unforgettable trends.

Your photo might end up on TV or on PIX11.com.

Post your photo to our Facebook page and enter our contest for your chance to win our totally far out 80s swag bag.

And remember, you can catch The Goldbergs weeknights at 7 and 7:30 p.m. on PIX11.

WPIX-TV

PIX11’s Show Us Your ‘80s Campaign

September 15, 2017

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Eligibility Restrictions: Participation in PIX11’s Show Us Your ‘80s Sweepstakes

(the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal U.S. citizens who reside in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut and within the WPIX broadcast viewing area (the “Sweepstakes Area”) at the time of entry and who are 18 years old or older. Employees (and their immediate family members or members of the same household) of WPIX TV (“Station”), Tribune Media Company, Sony, or of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates and of the advertising agencies and other third parties involved with the creation or administration of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate. (Collectively, WPIX and Sony will be referred to as the “Sponsors.”) For purposes of this Sweepstakes, the phrase “immediate family member” includes spouse, parents, siblings, and children. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes Area.

To Submit an Entry: The entry period for the Sweepstakes begins September 18, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. ET and will continue until October 6, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. ET (the “Entry Period”). To submit an entry, post a photo (the “Photo”) of a fan of the 80s as well as a brief comment (as few as one word and no more than 10 words) about why the fan loved the 1980s (the “Comment”) as a comment on the post for the Sweepstakes on the Facebook page for the PIX11 News, which is located at Facebook.com/PIX11NEWS (the “Page”). The Photo can depict you or someone else, and it can be from the 80s or a more current photo reflecting someone’s love of the 80s. Limit one entry per person. If any dispute arises concerning the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the Facebook account through which the entry was submitted will be deemed the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned a Facebook account by Facebook. Entrant may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit entries. Submitted Materials: In order to submit an entry, you must have the permission and agreement of the person depicted in the Photo (if you are not that person) to nominate that fan in the Sweepstakes and submit the Photo, and, by submitting an entry, you represent and warrant that you have that permission and agreement. You must also own the copyright in the Photo or have permission from the copyright holder to submit the Photo and grant the rights granted herein, and, by submitting an entry, you represent that you either own the copyright or have that permission and agreement. If requested by Sponsors, you may be required to submit written evidence of the permissions and agreements discussed above. The Comment must be in English. The Comment and Photo must not portray any dangerous activity; must not disparage Sponsors must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, lewd, pornographic, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous; must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; and must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of, or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the Comment and Photo are created. By submitting an entry, the entrant represents and warrants that the entrant has all rights necessary to submit the Comment and Photo, and that the Comment and Photo have not been previously published, do not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy and copyrights), do not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, do not contain inappropriate, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violate any applicable laws, as determined by Sponsors. Entries that do not comply with these Official Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties will be disqualified if Sponsors learn of the noncompliance. Sponsors reserve the right in their sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsors’ opinion does not comply with these Official Rules and remove that entry from the Facebook page. Each entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsors harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. By submitting an entry, each entrant grants to the Sponsors a world-wide, perpetual, non-revocable, royalty-free, sub-licensable license to publish his/her Comment and Photo as well as derivative works based thereon through all media, now known or hereafter devised, in any manner related to the Sweepstakes, without prior notice, approval or compensation. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to their respective Comments and Photos. Selection of Winners: Sponsor will select 11 winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. Please note, the quality of neither the Photo nor the Comment will play a role in the determination of the winners. Some Photos may be displayed on the PIX11 website or Facebook page. Such display does not indicate that the entry is a winner or is likely to be selected as a winner. Winner Notification and Verification: Station will attempt to notify the potential winning entrant by direct message on Facebook and may announce the potential winning entrant on the PIX11 News. The winning entrant must contact WPIX TV within 48 hours of the time the Station first attempts to notify the winning entrant. Winners may be required to sign and return a release and waiver of liability and may also be required to sign a release of the Photo and Comment. If a selected entrant is later determined to be ineligible, or if the entrant fails to respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt; or if the entrant fails to provide required identification or to sign and return required documents, then that entrant will be disqualified. In such event, Station may randomly select another winning entry, time permitting, from remaining, eligible, non-winning entrants, subject to eligibility confirmation and compliance with these Official Rules. The names of the winning entrants may be posted on WPIX TV’s website. Eleven winners will be named, provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received. Prizes: Each winner will receive a Goldbergs prize pack. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each prize is $40 and the total ARV of all prizes is $440. Federal, state, and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of prize recipients. Sponsors will determine the mode of prize delivery at their sole discretion, and Sponsors are not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in delivery. Unless otherwise indicated by Sponsors or their prize suppliers, prizes are non-transferable, non-negotiable and not redeemable for cash, credit or merchandise. No prize substitutions except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Internet: If for any reason the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause, that corrupts, interrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion thereof. If Sponsors terminate the Sweepstakes, Station will select the winners by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received as of the termination. Sponsors will announce any such termination on the PIX11 News and on the Page. Conditions: Except where prohibited by law, by submitting an entry, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to Sponsors and their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness, and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes, in any media. By submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to release Sponsors, Tribune Media Company, Facebook, and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their employees, officers, and directors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of a prize. Entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules, and by submitting an entry, agree that all decisions regarding eligibility, the administration of this Sweepstakes, and the award of Sweepstakes prizes made by Sponsors will be final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at their sole discretion, Sponsors find such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsors determine to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsors; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsors may consider, in their sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsors through information technology systems in Sponsors’ control, but Sponsors will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsors assume no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between the terms of these Official Rules and any advertising or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

As a condition of participating, entrants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in the city of New York, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to New York law, excluding choice of law provisions.

Winners List: For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope labeled Winners List PIX11’s Show Us Your 80s, WPIX-TV, 220 E. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017 to be received by no later than November 30, 2017. Sponsors: WPIX TV, 220 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017; Sony 10202 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA, 90232.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.