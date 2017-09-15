Enjoy a weekend of fitness on Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, N.Y. – If you’re on the hunt for a fitness challenge or just looking to jump start a healthy lifestyle, then head to Long Beach, NY this weekend.

On Saturday, Flex Events is hosting Flex on the Beach, a competitive exercising event for athletes of all fitness levels.

Cheer on your favorite team and enjoy the energy as well as a lineup of vendors.

Then on Sunday, take part in a selection of more than 30 different classes, lectures on nutrition and motivational speakers for NY Fit Fest.

World renowned athletes, celebrity trainers and influencers will lead activities ranging from yoga, meditation, wrestling, speed and agility, surfing, martial arts, Barrier Island CrossFit, boot camps, boxing, dance, health, beauty and wellness.

This year, NY Fit Fest will feature PIX’11’s Lisa Mateo as the Mistress of Ceremonies and PIX11 as a media sponsor.