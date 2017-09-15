Body of grandmother missing since December found in SUV during Hurricane Irma

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida grandmother who had been missing since December was found dead in her car Saturday as residents braced for Hurricane Irma, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The body of Loraine “Lori” Feliciano-Pino, 47, was spotted in a car that was in a canal in Boca Raton after the water levels were lowered in preparation for the hurricane.

“I feel like years would have went by if it weren’t for something horrible like the hurricane to happen because we would never have found her,” sister Rosannie Feliciano told The Palm Beach Post.

Feliciano-Pino was last seen leaving her home on Dec. 19, 2016.

Feliciano said she did not understand why authorities did not search the canal earlier.

Feliciano-Pino was scheduled to go on a family Christmas trip less than a week after she vanished, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The Boca Rio Canal, and many of the canals around South Florida are filled with of bacteria and all sorts of wildlife — they are also so packed with silt, often fast-flowing, that visibility can be zero.