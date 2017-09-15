Baby, 1, dies after father leaves him alone in steamy Brooklyn bathroom: sources

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — A 1-year-old is dead after his father apparently attempted to cure his chronic cough with a home remedy that included leaving the baby alone in a steamy bathroom, sources said Friday.

Mordechai Halpern was found unresponsive at his home on East Second Street, between Cortelyou Road and Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, Thursday around 5:15 a.m., police said.

EMS responded and transported the baby to a hospital, but he died before arriving, police said.

Halpern previously had bronchitis, an acute or chronic condition that involves coughing, and the baby began coughing again when his father decided to give him a mixture of lemon, sugar and water, according to sources.

He then took Halpern into a bathroom, where he turned on hot water in the shower, and left the baby alone in a stroller, sources said.

The father fell asleep, and the baby died, according to sources.

Halpern had no visible signs of trauma, according to police.

The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

