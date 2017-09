CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a Chinatown jewelry store Friday afternoon.

The heist happened at noon at 277 Canal St., the location of Sean’s Diamond & Jewelry Inc., police said.

Two men entered the store, pulled out guns and ran off with an unknown amount of currency or jewelry, police said.

No arrests have been made. Descriptions of the culprits were not immediately available.