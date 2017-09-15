2 in custody following Washington Height drug bust near school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the drug game, history just keeps repeating itself.

Drug dealers, this time in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, are still getting creative when it comes to naming heroin.

But local and federal drug enforcement agents say “Sin City”, to “Stink Face, “Black Rain” — and the other seemingly harmless nicknames now mask a much more potent drug – heroin, laced with fentanyl.

Thursday evening’s bust, the result of a sting, with surveillance, that landed two suspects, 26- and 29-years-old, in custody.

They were caught with 100 grams of heroin.

Agents then went upstairs to their second floor apartment – number #22, at 575 West 177th Street, and found 5,000 fentanyl laced heroin packets, and the paraphernalia needed to sell the finished product out on the streets — all right across the street from P.S. 115.

They also found a third suspect inside the apartment, and placed him under arrest.

We weren’t surprised to find that, many of the people we spoke with did not want to talk to us. The reality for the residents here – this was just one bust, and perhaps not the end of the drug operation.

As one resident put it, when we asked him if he wanted to talk about it – he said, “I like breathing.”