Tropical Storm Jose’s forecast path shifts toward East Coast

The so-called cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Jose now includes North Carolina's Outer Banks, Maryland and Delaware, after the National Hurricane Center on Thursday shifted its potential path west.

The cyclone is just below a minimal hurricane with winds of 70 mph. After doing a loop-de-loop, it is moving to the northwest at 8 mph. Eventually, it should increase its forward movement as it strengthens back to a Category 1 hurricane on Friday.

Heading into the weekend, Jose should gradually make a turn to the north. The current forecast has put the Outer Banks within Jose’s cone of uncertainty meaning that there is potential, although very low, of a land falling cyclone.

Beyond that, further questions arise to how close Jose will approach the Tri-State region. The forecast models, although with subtle differences suggest that Jose’s outermost bands will bring some showers and wind across coastal sections and Southern New England before it hooks to the east sometime between Wednesday.

As to how strong it could be is very far from certain. It could be anywhere from a Tropical Storm to a Category 2 hurricane. Intensity is always the hardest one to figure out, especially when Jose is over 5 days away when it is closest to us.

Regardless of the track, Jose will continue to churn up the seas until further notice. The coast will continue to get battered by Jose’s waves along with dangerous rip currents. Swimming is highly not advised especially since many of the beaches do not have lifeguards at this time of the year.

Jose is the sixth named hurricane of the Atlantic basin season, which lasts through November. The peak of hurricane season is generally from mid-August to mid-October. Two major hurricanes, Harvey and Irma, have hit the United States, with Irma also demolishing islands in the Caribbean.