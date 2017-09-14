The show must go on! Bette Midler continues performance after falling during ‘Hello, Dolly!’

MANHATTAN — The show must go on for Tony-award winner Bette Midler who took a tumble onstage during Thursday night’s performance of Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!”

It happened just before intermission and appears the actress fell due to a set malfunction. The curtain dropped and the show was delayed for a short time, but resumed after intermission.

Her publicist released a statement saying, “All is OK. Bette stumbled. She’s fine!”

Audience members took to Twitter to express their concern.

An hour into @HelloDollyBway & a tech snafu has just led 2 the amazing @BetteMidler toppling off a moving platform. A literal show stopper😳 — Todd Simmons (@NYCSimmons) September 15, 2017

She is amazing. Back on stage like a champ to thunderous applause! — Alpha Mom (TM) (@alphamom) September 15, 2017

The iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi marks Midler’s return to the Broadway musical stage in about 50 years.

Midler will take her final bow in the show on January 14, 2018.