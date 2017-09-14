‘The Adventures of the Sickler’ helps young readers find their inner superhero regardless of challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Adventures of the Sickler" is an inspiring and motivating new book that will uplift young readers to also find their inner superhero regardless of what challenges they may face.

Written by 12-year-old Parker Todd — son of PIX11 reporter Nicole Johnson — and illustrated by award winning artist Sterling Brown, the book is being released just in time for Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Chase Parker, the main character is a boy battling the disease but shares how he turns the pain he feels into power though the eyes of his alter ego, "The Sickler," a superhero.

Parker Chase Todd, who has and gave the book's main character his middle name, will tour NYC reading the book to children and adults.

On Thursday, Parker will attend a Sickle Cell Awareness event at Brookdale Hospital with Brooklyn Borough President Eric L Adams. Then, on Saturday, Parker will be one of the Grand Marshalls for the 19th Annual Walk for Sickle Cell Education and Awareness.

A week later, on Saturday, Sept. 23, Parker will be at the 40/40 Club for his book launch party and signing, from 5 - 7 p.m.

The Adventures of the Sickler is available on Amazon and on http://www.thesickler.com. Proceeds from the book will be donated to the Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network.