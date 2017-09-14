Taxi driver arrested, 2nd sought in fatal hit-and-run in Manhattan

LENOX HILL, Manhattan — A yellow cab driver was arrested and a second is being sought after police on Thursday said a passenger fell out of a moving taxi before being struck by two vehicles.

The female victim was killed Wednesday on Lexington Avenue, between East 68th and East 69th streets, just after 5 a.m., police said.

Investigators believe she was the passenger in a 2015 Toyota Camry taxi traveling southbound on Lexington Avenue when she “opened the door and fell to the roadway.”

The driver of the Toyota fled the scene, police said.

Moments after she fell, a second yellow taxi traveling southbound ran over the woman and fled to scene, traveling eastbound on 68th, according to police.

Azizur Mazumder, 46, is believed to have been the driver of the Toyota Camry taxi.

He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death, and reckless endangerment, police said.

The second taxi driver is still being sought.

