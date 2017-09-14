Tropical Storm Jose to bring dangerous rip currents to Atlantic beaches this weekend

NEW YORK — With temperatures climbing into the high 80s this weekend, you may be tempted to go to the beach and enjoy the warm weather while it’s still here — but strong rip currents pose a real danger for anyone going out into the water.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Jose is churning west-northwest and is expected to restrength and become a hurricane again by the weekend. Swells generated by Jose are likely to cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” along the mid-Atlantic coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Weather Service as of Thursday has issued a hazardous weather outlook from Friday through next Wednesday for high surf, dune erosion, localized washovers and dagnerous rip currents along the shore.

New York City beaches are closed for the season, which means to lifeguards will be on duty. New Jersey beaches also will be unguarded.

In Long Island, Jones Beach State Park will be open for another week, but lifeguards will be on duty only at certain fields.

Field 4 is open on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with lifeguards on duty. Field 6 will be open for the week with lifeguards on duty before closing for the season.

Robert Moses State Park’s beach will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fields 2 and 5 with lifeguards on duty.

Swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty and in closed sections marked with signs and/or red flags.

If you find yourself in a rip current, here’s how to escape:

Swim parallel to shore until you escape the current’s pull, then swim back to land at an angle.

Don’t try to fight a rip current. These are fast waters moving at speeds of up to 8 feet per second. Swimmers who try to fight rip currents put themselves at risk of drowning because of fatigue.

Stay calm and float to conserve energy.

If in doubt, don’t go out.

Six people died between June and July due to rip currents in New Jersey and rip currents have killed at least 40 people along U.S. beaches so far this year, the Associated Press reports. The weather service says the narrow bands generated by waves, wind and the ocean floor have claimed more than 700 lives since 2002.