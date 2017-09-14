Police search for man who sexually assaulted 2 women in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX – Police have released surveillance video of a man who is wanted in connection to sexually assaulting at least two women in the Bronx.

The man used the fire escape to break into a 28-year-old woman’s apartment in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Sunday, police said.

He pointed a gun at her, demanding money and sex.

A similar instance happened last November where police believe the same man went after a 20-year-old woman in her apartment using the fire escape to break in.

The man attacked the victim before performing a sex act. After running off, the victim called police.

Police are hoping to find more surveillance that can clearly show his face.

Investigation is ongoing.