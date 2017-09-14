Police make arrests after elderly woman killed, grandson injured in Levittown

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of an elderly woman and the assault of her grandson Wednesday.

Benjamin Lopez, 23, and Deangelo Gill, 19, were arrested Wednesday night and are charged with second degree murder. They will be arraigned on Thursday.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on Newbridge Road around 1:50 p.m.

Once inside the home, police found a 24-year-old man with multiple lacerations to both arms. An 83-year-old woman was found in a nearby room with lacerations to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was transported in a Nassau Police ambulance to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.