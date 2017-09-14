Pace University false alarm: Police say no active shooter on campus

MANHATTAN — A false alarm at Pace University caused brief chaos on Thursday as police responded to the Manhattan campus for reports of a man with a gun that turned out to be unfounded.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News that a gun was not seen. Rather, someone saw something round in a black bag inside a sixth-floor bathroom stall. When officers arrived, they found nothing.

NYPD said there is no active shooter and no shots were fired near the campus.

The university confirmed that were was “police activity” at One Pace Plaza, but called it a “false alarm.”

No one was hurt and “everyone is safe,” the school said.

A student posted a short video to Twitter at 2:30 p.m. showing a police presence at the campus.

“Pace university getting shut down,” they wrote.

Pace university getting shut down pic.twitter.com/SXvImdccve — Semaje •• (@SemajeTheGreat) September 14, 2017

So @NYPDnews just threw everyone out of @PaceUniversity. Anyone know what's up? I got Theatre History at 3:30. #hopeeveryonesokay pic.twitter.com/nnJGKXlPpC — Timothy Nolan (@TimoNolan) September 14, 2017