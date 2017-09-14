Oktoberfest welcomes thousands to NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – This weekend thousands of parade-goers will line Fifth Avenue to celebrate the 60th Annual German-American Steuben Parade.

More than 2,000 marchers and 23 floats will take part in Saturday’s event.

The parade begins at noon at 68th Street and Fifth Avenue, and ends at 86th Street.

PIX11’s Lisa Mateo started the celebration early at Bierhaus NYC with music from the Austrian Boys Band, a lesson in Bavarian dance, a sampling of traditional dishes and a Masskrugstemmen or stein holding contest.