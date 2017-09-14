McDonald’s denies claims that they under-fill french fry orders

McDonald’s has denied the rumor that they under-fill their fries.

Rumors circulated that customers were getting ripped off on their order of value fries after a Reddit thread went viral.

On an askReddit thread asking “What did your job want you to hide from customers?” McDonald’s employees anonymously posted that they were taught by managers to cheat customers out of a full order of French fries.

“I worked at McDonald’s and they taught me how to pinch the fry carton just right while putting the fries into them so that it looked full, but actually wasn’t. I only had 1 customer call me out on it. He shook the fries out into his bag and poured them back into the fry carton himself and it only filled up half way, so I had to give him more fries. I was impressed and embarrassed. It’s been 7 years, and I can still see his face,” said one employee.

Another employee explained how they refused to partake in the practice and even mentioned that a few customers asked when they would be on shift so they can have their fry cartons full.

McDonald’s, however, denies the claims.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told Huffington Post, “The notion of a secret trick is absolutely false. There are strict procedures in place to ensure that fry boxes and bags are appropriately filled so our customers can enjoy our World Famous Fries to the fullest.”