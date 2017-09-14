Man calls a mom and daughter ‘dirty muslims’ at Queens subway station, punches both

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A man beat a woman and her mother after he called them “dirty muslims.”

Dimitrios Zias, 40, confronted the mother, daughter duo at a Forest Hills subway station Wednesday afternoon, court documents show.

“Go back to you f***ing country your dirty muslims,” he said.

The daughter, taken aback, asked Zias what he had said, prosecutors said. He allegedly spit in her face and then punched her, knocking her to the ground.

Zias allegedly repeatedly punched the woman, bruising her elbow and back, officials said. He grabbed the woman’s mother by the hair when she tried to intervene and punched her in the face.

Police arrested him at the scene and Zias was confused by the officer’s actions.

“I don’t understand why I’m being arrested,” he said, according to police. “Is it because I’m rich and white?”

Zias was arraigned Thursday and charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.