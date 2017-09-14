In a 1st, NYPD releases body camera footage from fatal shooting

EDENWALD, the Bronx — Body camera footage released Thursday documents the lengthy encounter between a knife-wielding man and police until officers fatally shot the Bronx man.

It is the first fatal police involved shooting captured on body cameras. Miguel Richards, 31, was shot 16 times by police Sept. 6 after aiming a toy gun at officers in his Edenwald apartment.

“I don’t want to shoot you,” an officer says. “Put your hand up and drop that knife.”

The footage, which comes from four body cameras, shows officers ask Richards to drop the knife 44 times. They were called to the Bronx home after Richard’s landlord reported he hadn’t seen him for a few days.

Richards can be seen in the video wearing dark glasses and standing next to a bed covered in striped sheets. One of his hands isn’t visible for the bulk of the 90-minute encounter.

Police ask him what’s in the hand behind his back. He doesn’t answer; Richards didn’t speak at all in the encounter leading up to his death.

A man from the building got one of Richards friends on the phone and put him on speaker. The friend shouts at Richards to drop the knife.

He doesn’t respond to his friend’s request.

“I’m begging you,” the man from the building says. “Do this for your mother.”

Eventually, a backup team of officers arrived with a taser after the police on scene called for help at the top-floor apartment. They were told to come upstiars

One of the officers noticed what appeared to be a gun in Richard’s right hand.

“He’s got a knife and a gun,” an officer says.

Police asked him to drop the gun six times. They can be heard asking if it’s real.

“I don’t want to shoot you if you’ve got a fake gun in your hand,” an officer says. “I’m not telling you again, drop that gun and drop that knife. Drop that gun and drop that knife.”

The officer with the taser got to the apartment and stepped forward. Richards raised the gun, which officers later learned was fake, and officers fired 16 shots at him. He fell to the floor and did not survive.

The decision to release the video came after NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill consulted with Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, who objected to its release while her office investigates the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“Releasing videos to the public during the early stages of an investigation may resolve some questions about the incident but it may compromise the integrity of the investigation,” Clark said in a statement. “It is important for everyone to understand that video footage is just one of many tools that are utilized by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office to investigate this shooting.”