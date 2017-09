EAST HARLEM – Police are looking for the person involved in a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead Thursday.

The incident occurred at 110 Street and Park Avenue in Harlem.

The 17-year-old Hispanic male was shot in the left side of the chest, according to police.

The teen was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s social media accounts have tied him to a gang, according to police sources.

There are no suspects, and investigation is ongoing.