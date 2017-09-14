Go inside the Audubon Houses, where residents demand fix to ‘disgusting’ city building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Denise Leverette's mother lives inside the Audubon Houses on Amsterdam Avenue and she says her 83-year-old mother's apartment is falling apart.

"From floor to ceiling, it's disgusting," Leverette said.

Illona Miller lives on the fifth floor and has mold in her apartment.

"I have so many tickets. They close them and do nothing," Miller said.

Jean Garcia, also a resident, made a documentary called 1909 to expose the chronic problems.

You can watch it here:

The New York City Housing Authority spokesperson told PIX11 News "all residents deserve a safe, healthy place to call home. We can and will do better. Plumbers are responding to the leak this afternoon and staff will make repairs as quickly as possible."

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.