Debris on tracks impacts service on several trains: MTA

Posted 8:04 AM, September 14, 2017

NEW YORK — Debris on the tracks at 72 St. has impacted service for a slew of trains during the Thursday morning rush-hour.

At least five lines are terminating short of regularly scheduled stops, the MTA’s website stated as of 7:53 a.m.

The following changes are in effect:

  • Southbound 1 trains terminate at 137 St-City College.
  • Southbound 2 trains are running on the 5 line from 149 St-Grand Concourse to Nevins St.
  • Both directions, there is no 3 train service between 148 St-Harlem and 34 St-Penn Station.
  • Some northbound 2 and 3 trains terminate at 34 St-Penn Station.
  • Some southbound 4 and 5 trains are running local from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to Franklin Av.
  • Expect delays on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains.

This is a developing story. Refresh this story for updates.