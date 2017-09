CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – A bicyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a taxi Thursday.

The 35-year-old bicyclist was struck along Utica Avenue and Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights around 7:00 a.m.

The bicyclist was taken to Kings County Hospital and is in critical condition, said the FDNY.

The taxi driver reportedly remained on scene, and there were no immediate charges or arrests.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.