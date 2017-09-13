NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Woman, 80, killed in hit-and-run in Hempstead; vehicle recovered

Posted 12:19 PM, September 13, 2017

HEMSPTEAD, N.Y. — An 80-year-old woman is dead and police on Wednesday are searching for the driver who struck her then fled the scene.

Washington Street at Nichols Circle in Hempstead is pictured. (Google Maps)

The fatal hit-and-run happened as the woman crossed Washington Street at Nichols Circle Tuesday around 8:53 p.m., police said. It is not clear if she was in a crosswalk.

The woman was hospitalized, where she was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m., according to police.

The vehicle believed to be involved was located “a short time later,” parked in Hempstead. It has been impounded for a forensic investigation, police said.

The driver has not yet been found.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).