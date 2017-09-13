Woman, 80, killed in hit-and-run in Hempstead; vehicle recovered

HEMSPTEAD, N.Y. — An 80-year-old woman is dead and police on Wednesday are searching for the driver who struck her then fled the scene.

The fatal hit-and-run happened as the woman crossed Washington Street at Nichols Circle Tuesday around 8:53 p.m., police said. It is not clear if she was in a crosswalk.

The woman was hospitalized, where she was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m., according to police.

The vehicle believed to be involved was located “a short time later,” parked in Hempstead. It has been impounded for a forensic investigation, police said.

The driver has not yet been found.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).