Video of 1st NYPD shooting captured on body cameras to be released

BRONX — The NYPD will release body camera video that shows a fatal police in the counter in the Bronx last week, police commissioner James O'Neill said on Tuesday.

The incident is the first fatal police shooting captured on a body-worn camera, during the department's pilot program.

Police responded to Miguel Richards' Pratt Avenue apartment Sept. 8 and were let in by the building's landlord, police said.

Richards was holding a knife in his left hand and had his right hand behind him, according to a police account of the incident.

The officers, who were all wearing body cameras, told the man to drop the knife, officials said.

He did not comply, and several minutes later, a backup team of officers arrived with a Taser.

One of the officers noticed what appeared to be a gun in the man's right hand, police said. They asked him if it was real and ordered him to drop it.

"We don't want to hurt you," police said.

The man raised the gun; which they later learned was fake; toward the officers, officials said.

One of the officers fired the Taser while two other officers fired their service weapons at the man.

The encounter lasted 90 minutes, but O'Neil said only 12 minutes of video would be released.

The decision to release the video came after consulting with the Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark who determined releasing the video would not hinder her investigation into the matter.

The NYPD Force Investigation Division is also investigating the shooting.

By the end of the year 1200 officers will be wearing body cameras, O'Neill said.