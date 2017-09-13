Serena Williams debuts newborn with photo, video documenting pregnancy

NEW YORK — Tennis great Serena Williams introduced Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to the world Wednesday morning.

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️” Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

The image, showing little Alexis resting on her mother’s chest, was “liked” nearly 60,000 in just 12 minutes.

On Williams’ website, a video by titled “Hello, world” documents her pregnancy journey alongside Alexis’ father, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian posted the video on YouTube. It captures everything from an ultrasound, to loving moments between the couple, and finally, leaving the hospital nearly a week after Williams first went into labor.

Watch: