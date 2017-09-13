Police search for three people involved in violent Bronx robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — Police are asking for assistance in identifying three individuals connected to a robbery in the Bronx within the 48th Precinct.

Police said on Aug. 18, a female knocked on the victim’s door in a residential building on East 180 Street and Southern Boulevard and posed as an acquaintance.

When the female victim, 55, opened the door, two males and a female pushed their way into the apartment demanding money, said police.

The two males flashed their guns and demanded money from the victims. The second victim, a 54-year-old male, was struck by with the individuals’ guns.

The female victim was forced to give $900 in cash, according to police reports.

Police released surveillance video in hopes of finding the individuals.

The first individual is described as a black female who carried a red and beige umbrella. She was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The second individual was a black male who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black sneakers, and white gloves.

The third individual is a black male with glasses and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a yellow rain coat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).