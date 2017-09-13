Injuries reported in Washington school shooting: fire officials

SPOKANE, Wash. — Injuries have been reported in a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington, a fire official said.

The “threat has been eliminated,” the official said.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are “being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter have been dispatched to the school.

Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.