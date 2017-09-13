NYPD to release body camera footage from fatal shooting Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — The New York Police Department on Thursday will release video from the first fatal police involved shooting captured on body cameras, according to law enforcement sources.

Miguel Richards, 31, was shot 16 times by police Sept. 6, after aiming a toy gun at officers in his Edenwald apartment.

The incident was captured on body cameras worn by four officers who were present during the 90-minute standoff with Richards.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said on Tuesday only 12 minutes of video would be released.

The decision to release the video came after O'Neill consulted with Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, who objected to its release while her office investigates the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"Releasing videos to the public during the early stages of an investigation may resolve some questions about the incident but it may compromise the integrity of the investigation," Clark said in a statement.

"It is important for everyone to understand that video footage is just one of many tools that are utilized by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office to investigate this shooting."

Richards family met with the Bronx DA's office and reviewed the video, a law enforcement sources said.

The NYPD Force Investigation Division is also investigating the incident.

By the end of the year 1,200 officers will be wearing body cameras, O'Neill said.