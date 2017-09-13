Mother of three injured by Central Park tree plans $200 million lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PARK WEST — A mother may never walk again in a freak accident after she was walking along West Drive with her children.

As a result, it is expected that her attorneys plan to file a $200 million lawsuit against the city.

Anne Monoky Goldman was walking near West 62nd Street with her three young children when a 75-foot Elm tree came crashing down on top of them in August.

Her family was pinned to the ground, including a Goldman’s 2-month old who was strapped to her.

People nearby rushed to the accident, pulling tree limbs off their bodies.

Monoky Goldman’s attorney told New York Post that the mother of three is completely immobilized with broken bones that prevents her from holding or feeding her 2-month old son.

Monoky Goldman’s toddler also suffered head trauma and bleeding. The infant and 4-year-old son escaped being hurt.

Her attorneys believed the tree was decayed and diseased, posing a huge hazard to the millions who visit Central Park.

Central Park officials said the safety of visitors is always their top priority.