Mother of 2 says a Queens shelter is making her daughter sick

QUEENS — Melanie-Kim Morris, 24, has two 3-year-old daughters.

Laylanna Morris is healthy and full of personality. Her sister, Laylanni, is at the Morgan Stanley CHildren's Hospital suffering from symptoms of severe asthma.

"I called 311, they say unfortunately that's what happens in shelters," Melanie-Kim said. "Smoking cigarettes and marijuana, they don't do anything about it."

PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Homeless Services.

A spokesperson said "While we cannot discuss the specifics of this case, verified medical transfer requests are expedited as top priorities. Together with the nonprofit service provider, we continue to work closely with this family, as we do with all our clients, offering appropriate permanent housing opportunities that will enable them to transition out of shelter.”

Melanie-Kim said a social worker called her and promised to place her in a new home by the end of the week.

