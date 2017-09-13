Mother, infant die within days of each other after fleeing Hurricane Irma

ATLANTA — A Florida mother and her 3-month-old baby are dead after fleeing to Georgia to escape Hurricane Irma, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Kaitlin Hunt, 28, died just three days after her daughter, Riley, was killed in a car collision.

Just hours after arriving to her family’s home in Georgia, Hunt, Riley and a family friend were struck by an SUV Saturday night. Riley died that night following the crash.

Hunt died Tuesday night as a result of her injuries, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office told Patch. The family friend is “slowly recovering.”

“Out of such sorrow comes a glimmer of hope that Kaitlin’s death will mean new life for others,” Hunt’s family said in a statement obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are sad beyond belief, yet grateful for the support we’ve received from the Woodstock police, city officials, and our community.”

A GoFundMe account has been created to help raise money for Brandon Hunt, who is mourning the loss of his wife and child.

“Brandon’s whole life has been forever changed and will never be the same again,” according to the GoFundMe page. “He lost his only daughter/child and the love of his life since High School.”

The car crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed.