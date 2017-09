BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was shot in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The shooting happened on Lexington and Marcy avenues just before 12:30 p.m.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital. He is in serious but stable condition, FDNY said.

A crowd @ Lexington & Marcy Ave in #Brooklyn where a man was just shot twice. Injuries are not life-threatening. Traffic is blocked off. pic.twitter.com/hSL0XNqsYn — Citizen NYC (@citizenapp_nyc) September 13, 2017

