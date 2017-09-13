Man climbs Bronx fire escape, sexually assaults woman at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A man climbed a Bronx fire escape and sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint, police said Wednesday.

He entered the apartment through the woman's window around 1 a.m. on Sept. 10, NYPD officials said. He demanded money before attacking her.

The man left the apartment through the window afterward.

Police have connected the man with a 2016 sexual assault just one block away. In that incident. A man entered an apartment through a kitchen window and sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman. He left through the fire escape once he had ejaculated onto the woman's kitchen floor.

The NYPD has asked for help finding the man. He weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing light colored hat, dark colored pants, black and white shoes, and a light colored jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).