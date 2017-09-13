Man arrested for possession of too much medical marijuana

HEBER, Ariz. — A Heber man was arrested after the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on his home.

NCSO said the man, identified as 59-year-old Thomas Schuster, was a suspect in illegal marijuana sales, illegal marijuana cultivation and operating a butane honey oil (BHO) lab on his property.

Schuster did have a medical marijuana card which allowed him to cultivate up to 12 plants and possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana. NCSO said Schuster had 34 plants and over 90 mason jars of marijuana at his home.

A BHO lab extracts the essential oil from the cannabis plant. NCSO said BHO labs are dangerous because butane is forced into a cylinder to produce the oil which is known as honey oil, wax or dab.

When officers asked Schuster about the BHO lab, he provided information about the lab in his house and pointed out a case of butane he had just purchased to use in the lab, NCSO said.

NCSO said the criminal case will be forwarded to Navajo County.