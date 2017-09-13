Grandmother dead, grandson injured after assault at Levittown home

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — An elderly woman was found dead and her grandson injured after an assault that happened inside a Levittown home Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on Newbridge Road around 1:50 p.m. It is not clear who called the police.

Once inside the home, police found a 24-year-old man with multiple lacerations to both arms. An 83-year-old woman was found in a nearby room with lacerations to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was transported in a Nassau Police ambulance to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. He is listed in serious condition.

