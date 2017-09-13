‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Sopranos’ star Frank Vincent dies at 78

Actor Frank Vincent, known for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “The Sopranos,” died Wednesday, TMZ reported. He was 78.

Vincent died at a New Jersey hospital due to complications from heart surgery.

The actor had 89 acting credits in his 41-year career. He was known for roles in mafia movies. Vincent was in several Martin Scorsese movies including “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” and Casino.”

He also played mob boss Phil Leotardo on “The Sopranos.”

His tough guy roles fit with a book he co-wrote in 2006: “A Guy’s Guide to Being a Man’s Man.”

Vincent was born in Massachusetts and raised in New Jersey.