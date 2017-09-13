Florida police say Facebook comments on officers’ selfie ‘made our chief blush’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A photo of three Florida police officers is creating quite a stir, and the comments “made our chief blush,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The selfie shows officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering getting ready to work during Hurricane Irma on Sunday.

“The hunkapotumus is a rare, elusive, and mythical creature,” Jaime Lee Daniels wrote in the comments. “Here we are lucky to see 3 huddled in the wake of Hurricane Irma. I’m a well trained hunkapotumus handler. Send them my way and they will be well taken care of.”

Kelly Susan added, “Heading to FL. Need assistance … of some kind … I’ll think of something.”

With hundreds of thousands of shares and likes, the Gainesville Police Department decided it was time to update the post:

1. We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them.

2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.

4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.

5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your “incident”

6. There WILL be a calendar.

The department thanked those who commented and said they would try to quickly get a calendar together to raise money for the hurricane recovery.

The selfie wasn’t the only Gainesville police photo that got the internet hot and bothered, however. This photo of officer Smoak-Prince and her K-9 partner had one person comment, “I guess Gainesville only hires beautiful people (and animals)! LOL.”

In fact, the Gainesville Police Department had one woman say she was “convinced this police department is fake and this is actually an ad for Magic Mike 3.”