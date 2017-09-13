Ex-Rikers guard gets prison in death of sick inmate awaiting trial

NEW YORK — A former guard at New York’s Rikers Island jail has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for violating the rights of an ailing inmate who was kicked to death.

Brian Coll of Smithtown was sentenced Wednesday by federal Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan.

Coll was convicted in December of violating the civil rights of 52-year-old Ronald Spear.

Spear died in December 2012 after he was repeatedly kicked in the head while restrained on the floor outside a jail doctor’s office.

Prosecutors said the victim, who was being held on a burglary charge, had become agitated because he could not immediately see a doctor.

Coll said at his sentencing that he never intended to kill or badly hurt Spear.