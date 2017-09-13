‘Boomer and Carton’ co-host Craig Carton resigns

‘Boomer and Carton’ co-host Craig Carton has resigned.

Carton, who was arrested at his home on Sept. 6, said the “unfounded legal issues currently plaguing” him would be a distraction to everyone at WFAN.

He tweeted the news Wednesday night. The 48-year-old radio host is facing charges connected to securities and wire fraud.

Carton was indefinitely suspended from his show, “Boomer and Carton in the Morning,” following his arrest. Co-host Boomer Esiason says the show will continue.

“I am sad to see this chapter of my life close but know that it will allow me to focus on my family, my well-being and clearing my name, while giving the show the best opportunity to succeed without further disruption,” Carton said in a statement.

Carton and business partner Joseph Meli are accused of running a scheme in which they used funds from new investors to repay earlier investors and other debts. He was also allegedly involved in a wire and securities fraud case with another business partner.

Carton allegedly defrauded over $2 million.