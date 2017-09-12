Union Square ‘I hate white people’ attacker gets prison for 2013 racial incident

MANHATTAN — A New York City man who attacked three people — one of them fatally — after making violent racial threats has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says 44-year-old Lashawn Marten was sentenced Tuesday for the attacks in September 2013 at Union Square.

Vance says Marten, who is black, had repeatedly threatened to “knock out” the first white person he saw.

When 62-year-old Jeffrey Babbitt walked by, Martin punched him in the face. Babbitt fell and hit his head on the pavement. He died days later.

Two bystanders, also white, were punched while trying to help Babbitt. One of them was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken rib and memory loss.

Marten was convicted of manslaughter and assault as hate crimes.