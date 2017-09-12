PIX11 to air ESPN telecast of Monday Night Football

NEW YORK GIANTS VS. DETROIT LIONS

IN PRIMETIME ON SEPTEMBER 18

NEW YORK — PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s flagship station, today announced that it has reached an agreement with ESPN and WABC for the over-the-air local broadcast rights to the New York Giants vs Detroit Lions Vikings Monday Night Football game on Monday, September 18 from MetLife Stadium.

Play-by-play commentators Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden and Lisa Salters will call the game.

At 7:30 p.m., PIX11 will air a locally produced pre-game show, followed by the primetime showdowns.

In 2016, Monday Night Football helped ESPN win the night 15 times in 16 weeks among all key male and adult demos and 12 times among households and viewers. In addition, ESPN’s MNF was the No. 1 telecast of the night 15 weeks among all key male demos last season.

ABOUT PIX11:

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs shows and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence including nearly 300 Emmy® Awards (two for Outstanding Morning News Program and multiple Awards for Outstanding Newscast.) PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. PIX11 is also the broadcast station of the New York Mets, since 1999. In 2014, PIX11 announced a long-term, exclusive content and marketing partnership with the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. PIX11 is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook at facebook.com/pix11news, on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Periscope: @pix11news. For more information visit http://www.pix11.com.

ABOUT ESPN:

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment company, features more than 50 assets – eight U.S. television networks, ESPN International, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, ESPN The Magazine, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.