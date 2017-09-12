Man spray paints penis on truck in Lincoln Tunnel traffic altercation

MANHATTAN — A trip from New Jersey to New York ended in a bizarre encounter between two drivers Tuesday morning when one of the drivers spray painted vulgar graffiti on the other’s truck.

Felix Zeydelis, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry when he got into some sort of traffic altercation with the driver of a box truck, Port Authority Police officials said. Both men drove through the Lincoln Tunnel around 9:30 a.m.

They were stopped at a traffic light in Manhattan when Zeydelis allegedly exited his car and spray painted a penis on the victim’s box truck, police officials said. He also allegedly attempted to spray paint the driver, who blocked the stream of paint with his hand.

An officer on duty near Lincoln Tunnel at Dyer Avenue arrested Zeydelis, a Port Authority spokesperson said. He was charged with criminal mischief and attempted assault.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene. No identifying information is available.

It is not yet clear what exactly set off the spray-paint incident.

To see the unedited version of the graffiti, click here.