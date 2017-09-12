Man slashed in the face at Brooklyn subway station

BROOKLYN — A man was slashed in the face with a box cutter Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 27-year-old victim was slashed around 3:20 p.m. and rushed to Methodist Hospital, FDNY officials said. His condition wasn’t immediately clear.

The slashing was at the Flatbush Avene and Nevins Street stop.

No identifying information is available for the victim.

The culprit fled the scene in a taxi, police said. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.