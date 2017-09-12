Live results of the New York primary vote

New Yorkers voted citywide Tuesday in the local primaries. The mayorship, Brooklyn District Attorney’s spot, Public Advocate’s position and all 51 seats on the City Council are up for grabs.

Get live results as they come in here:

9:45 p.m.:

Mayor Bill de Blasio won the Democratic mayoral primary. As an incumbent, he was heavily favored to win. He has about 75 percent of the vote.

Thank you, NYC! Next up, the general election on November 7. Let’s continue to make this your city. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) September 13, 2017

9:40 p.m.:

Sal Albanese, 68, is running as a Democrat and is also running as a Reform party candidate. The former city councilman has just 15.6 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary with 76.5 percent reporting, but he has 57.79 percent of the vote in the Reform primary.

Albanese ran against de Blasio in the 2013 Democratic mayoral primary.

He formally conceded the Democratic mayoral primary.

9:30 p.m.:

NYC Mayor Democratic Primary, 69.24 percent reporting:

Mayor Bill de Blasio: 72.98%

Sal Albanese: 16.11%

Robert Gangi: 3.09%

Richard Bashner: 2.44%

Mike Tolkin: 4.81%

NYC Public Advocate Democratic Primary, 69.24 percent reporting:

Letitia James: 75.56%

David Eisenbach: 24.09%

Brooklyn District Attorney Democratic Primary, 67.69 percent reporting:

Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez: 52.97%

Marc Fliedner: 10.33%

Anne Swern: 11.25%

Patricia Gatling: 8.63%

Ama Dwimoh: 6.95%

Vincent Gentile: 9.74%

Bronx Borough President Democratic Primary, 68.16 percent reporting:

Avery Selkridge: 2.18%

Camella Price: 11.73%

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.: 85.91%

9:25 p.m.:

Public Advocate Letitia James puts out a primary victory announcement:

“For the past four years, we have worked to transform the Public Advocate’s Office into a vehicle for economic and social justice and progress for everyday New Yorkers. Tonight’s victory puts us one step closer to a second term of fighting for all New Yorkers. For every child whose dreams must be fulfilled, for every working family that must be supported, and every neighborhood that must be preserved and strengthened — our work continues, hand in hand. I congratulate my opponent on a well run campaign. Now, let’s all come together to ensure that the promise of New York City remains attainable to every single New Yorker.”

9:15 p.m.:

NYC Mayor Democratic Primary, 26.41 percent reporting:

Mayor Bill de Blasio: 69.74%

Sal Albanese: 18.75%

Robert Gangi: 3.05%

Richard Bashner: 2.62%

Mike Tolkin: 5.3%

NYC Public Advocate Democratic Primary, 41.36 percent reporting:

Letitia James: 74.54%

David Eisenbach: 26.09%

Brooklyn District Attorney Democratic Primary, 37.42 percent reporting:

Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez: 52.66%

Marc Fliedner: 9.96%

Anne Swern: 11.45%

Patricia Gatling: 8.18%

Ama Dwimoh: 6.53%

Vincent Gentile: 11.09%

Bronx Borough President Democratic Primary, 37.82 percent reporting:

Avery Selkridge: 2.06%

Camella Price: 11.6%

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.: 86.12%

9:10 p.m.:

NYC Mayor Democratic Primary, 3.38 percent reporting:

Mayor Bill de Blasio: 69.95%

Sal Albanese: 19.06%

Robert Gangi: 2.77%

Richard Bashner: 2.31%

Mike Tolkin: 5.38%

9 p.m.: polls close citywide