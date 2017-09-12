Harlem residents with disabilities desperately need repairs to apartment elevator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Maureen Ebron lives on the fifth floor apartment of her West 111th Street building, and was told by management her elevators wouldn't be working for the next twelve weeks, undergoing a modernization process.

"Why does It have to take so long? For those who are in wheelchairs and can't walk, we are like prisoners in their homes," said Ebron,

"I am a caregiver for a woman who can barely walk. How am I going to take her out?" said Anoussa Laol, a home caregiver, who works on the fifth floor.

A spokesperson for Manhattan North Management tells PIX11 News, "We are personally reaching out and working with the tenants in your story on an individual basis, making every reasonable accommodation possible. 12 weeks is worst case scenario. We are working around the clock to get it done quicker."

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/monicamoralestv/